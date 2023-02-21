Cooking demo with ready-made paste to be held during Mitraf 26

MIRI (Feb 21): A cooking demonstration with ready-made pastes will be held on March 3 at Bintang Megamall at 7pm in conjunction with the four-day Miri Trade Fair 26 (Mitraf 26).

Organised by See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd, Mitraf 26 which is set to take place from March 2 to 5, features vendors showcasing a variety of products and services ranging from food to real-estate properties.

A total of 100 samples of Sinang Food range of ready-made pastes (in 50oz containers) will be given away to visitors during the trade fair.

Sinang Food’s frozen pastes use real food ingredients that can be found in any kitchen. With a large selection of pastes made with 100 per cent natural ingredients, they are free from added preservatives.

The frozen pastes include Laksa Paste, Rendang Paste, Kurma Paste, Sambal Nasi Lemak, Chilli BBQ Paste, Masak Merah Paste, Mee Jawa Paste, Buttermilk Sauce and Korean Sauce.

‘Sinang’ is a take on the Malay word ‘senang’, meaning simple or easy.

This represents the essence of Sinang Food – to simplify cooking with the use of affordable instant pastes that significantly reduces food preparation time.

Meanwhile, a range of pastes that can be stored at room temperature are also available. They are made from 100 per cent natural ingredients sourced from local sellers and are sold in small convenient jars.

The range includes Sinang Original Sambal Tahai, Sinang Spicy Sambal Tahai, Sinang Crunchy Extra Hot Sambal Tahai, Sinang Sambal Belacan Letopss, Sinang Masak Hitam Paste, Sinang Sambal Nasi Lemak, Taige Assam King, Taige Assam Curry, Sinang Rendang Paste, Sinang Masak Merah Paste, Sinang Mee Jawa Paste, Sinang Buttermilk Sauce, Sinang Korean Sauce and Annie Buttermilk Sauce.

The company relies on cutting-edge food production technologies to produce food pastes can be easily stored, prepared, and served.

It maintains a supply relationship with local farmers and businesses with the support of the Agriculture Department of Malaysia to ensure high quality ingredients.

The products are manufactured by KTL Delicious Sdn Bhd which was established in 2017, and are Halal-certified by Jakim and strictly comply with Mesti standards.

For inquiries, contact KTL Delicious Sdn Bhd on +6017-8906665 or go to www.sinangfood.com.