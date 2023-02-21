Distressed foreign woman persuaded off edge of Bintulu building

BINTULU (Feb 21): A foreign woman was rescued yesterday after she allegedly tried to jump from a shoplot building here.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said they immediately dispatched rescuers to the scene after receiving a distress call from the public at 1.25pm.

“When Bomba personnel arrived at the scene, there was a woman on top of the Li Hua Plaza building. The rescuers spoke to her and were able to calm her down,” he said.

He said after persuading the woman to change her mind, Bomba personnel handed her over to police for further action.

Photos and videos of the incident shared on social media showed the woman sitting at the edge of a corridor on the third floor of the building.

Those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-76272929 (24 hours).

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching on 082-242800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily, or email sam@befrienderskch.org.my.