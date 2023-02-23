KPDN Sarawak hopes more eateries in the state offer Menu Rahmah

MIRI (Feb 23): Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak director Matthew Barin hopes more eateries in the state will join in to offer Menu Rahmah.

He said currently there are 45 places throughout the state that offer Menu Rahmah.

“As of today, there are 45 eateries throughout Sarawak offering Menu Rahmah. Three of them are located in Miri.

“Restaurant owners are welcome to join in this initiative offering a variety of menus of their choice for as long as they contain carbohydrate, protein and vitamins and drink or soup, priced at RM5 and below,” he told reporters after launching the Menu Rahmah at Valley Café in Pujut 7 Commercial Centre here today.

He said Menu Rahmah is introduced by KPDN under the ‘Payung Rahmah’ initiative aimed at reducing the cost of living for the lower-income group (B40) and hardcore poor.

“We do not force restaurant owners to join in this initiative as it is private driven and they do not have to apply for it.

“We will continue to promote and encourage capable eateries to offer Menu Rahmah and join in our efforts to help those who are less fortunate to consume cheaper but still quality food,” he said.

When asked on the feedback from restaurant owners offering Menu Rahmah, Matthew said many had informed that they suffered no loss and were just glad to be able to share their earnings with the less fortunate.

“Restaurant owners can come up with their own menu for Menu Rahmah and they do not have to get any approval from KPDN. They can probably let us know if they do so that we can help them to promote and we will provide them with appropriate guidelines.

“These include those operating non-halal eateries whereby in Sarawak, we have five,” he added.

Also present at the event was restaurant manager Lucillinus Cicero.