PTPTN Silver Jubilee Run attracts 2,500 entries

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) for the first time organised the PTPTN Silver Jubilee Run programme with a fun run concept to encourage healthier lifestyle practices.

This leisure-oriented running event was held recently at Anjung Floria, Putrajaya.

With a participation fee as low as RM25 per person, the programme successfully attracted 2,500 participants consisting of children, adults, and the elderly, within three weeks of the registration opening.

The PTPTN Silver Jubilee Run program involved a 5km run with the theme ‘Fit, Smart and Cheerful’.

The theme was chosen to support the concept of health as a whole including from the physical, mental, and social aspects.

The programme which had the cooperation of the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), Putrajaya Corporation, and the Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Athletic Association (FTKLAA), is symbolic of the closing of the 25th Silver Jubilee Celebration.

This event was also part of PTPTN’s corporate social responsibilities (CSR) to the community in cultivating healthy living practices through sports for all.

The programme started with a Zumba exercise activity before the flag-off of the running participants which was graced by Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal.

PTPTN also organised various activities during the PTPTN Silver Jubilee Run programme.

Among them were a prize draw event with 10 attractive prizes such as a smart TV, bicycle, robot vacuum and running watch, as well as the opening of booths from PTPTN, food trucks, health checks, and carnival games.

Also present at the event were MoHE secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Razak Jaafar, PTPTN chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid, top management of MoHE, PTPTN board members, PTPTN management, higher education institutions, students, and strategic partners of PTPTN.