Bomba S’wak identifying assets needed to better face disasters, says director

KUCHING (Feb 28): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is in the process of identifying assets and equipment needed to better equip fire stations statewide in facing any disaster, said its director Datu Khiruddin Drahman.

However, he said the provisions of assets and equipment will prioritise fire stations that need it most.

“In Budget 2023, a total of RM50 million was allocated to Bomba, the Malaysian Armed Forces and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) for the provision of equipment to be used in facing disasters.

“However, the application process is lengthy – if we put in a request this year, perhaps the equipment will arrive next year.

“As such, we want to ensure that the requested assets are received by the stations that need them most. We will also do some justifications to ensure an area (fire station) is prioritised,” he said.

He said this at a press conference held after the Bomba Sarawak monthly assembly at its headquarters, here yesterday.

In addition to asset readiness, Khiruddin said the role of community firefighters who can act as first responders during disasters are equally important in preventing any unwanted outcomes.

Should disasters such as floods occur, he said the community firefighters can act quickly by instructing the affected community to evacuate to a safer area.

At the assembly, Khiruddin witnessed the handover of duties of eight Bomba chiefs, and commissioned rank promotions for 25 personnel.