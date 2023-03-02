Man sheltering at Permyjaya bus stop detained, sent for psychiatric evaluation

MIRI (March 2): A suspected mentally-ill man who has been sheltering at the bus stop in Permyjaya township has been detained and sent to Miri Hospital for psychiatric evaluation and treatment, said Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Senadin assemblyman in a Facebook post today said the detainment was made after a public tip off to his Senadin Service Centre here.

“Senadin Service Centre Team managed to track the man with mental health problem previously hanging around and sleeping at the bus stop shelter at Permyjaya near my service centre,” he said.

A member of his service team then notified the Miri Welfare Office and the police, and an ambulance was dispatched to transport the man to Miri Hospital for observation and treatment.

Five supermarket trolleys laden with several pillows, a mattress, items in plastic bags and boxes were found in his possession when stopped by a team of police from a mobile patrol vehicle unit at the scene.

Lee thanked the public and all those involved for the cooperation in resolving this social problem.

Last Friday, in response to a call by a netizen on Facebook for action to be taken by the authorities, Lee and his team went to a bus stop but failed to locate the man who is believed to be mentally ill and has been sleeping there.

Two trolleys with food and other items were found at the scene when Miri City Council enforcement staff turned up to check later.

The Welfare Department later informed the minister that the incident has been reported to Miri Hospital and Miri Police who requested for the man to be sent for mental health examination if located.