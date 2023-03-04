Tanjong Batu rep urges contractor to do better to avoid traffic congestion

BINTULU (March 4): Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang has urged the contractor responsible for the construction of Kampung Assyakirin drainage system to take immediate action in tackling some issues that have risen at the project site which includes traffic congestion.

Pang said this Thursday as he was inspecting the site with personnel from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Public Works Department, representatives from the contractor, and project consultant.

“If the road closed for maintenance is a dual carriageway, then the temporary road constructed must also be a dual carriageway,” he said.

He said Jalan Bakeri Ting which leads to Jalan Tun Razak has been closed for repair works due to partial collapse and the temporary road built was a one-lane road and this has caused severe congestion at the traffic roundabout.

He also called on the contractor to provide clear and sufficient road signs with direction boards around the temporary road.

“The contractor and the authority should make an announcement to notify the public before the roads are closed,” he added.

According to him, his Tanjong Batu Service Centre has received a substantial amount of complaints from residents along Jalan Tanjung Batu and Taman Lucky Tower, on the traffic congestion caused.

“It is understood that the Bintulu Development Authority made an announcement on the road closure on its Facebook page but it was not advertised.

“The authority must notify the public through printed media and digital media as well,” he said.

He also advised the contractor to not close off the road without any urgency, as it has been found that no maintenance or construction work is being carried out immediately at the location.

He hopes relevant parties will look into this matter and expedite the construction work for the safety and convenience of road users.

Meanwhile, the contractor said that works have been delayed due to unavoidable technical issues and has promised to speed up the process.