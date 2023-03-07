Fish factory, workers’ quarters destroyed in fire

KOTA KINABALU (March 7): A fish factory and its workers’ quarters were destroyed in a fire at Kampung Kuala Sepanggar here on Tuesday morning.

Lintas fire and rescue station chief Agustavia Joe Guasi said the 7am incident also destroyed a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

A distress call was made to the station at 7.14am and 30 firefighters were dispatched to the location.

“We managed to control the blaze by 8.30am before ending our operation about an hour later,” he said, adding no casualty was reported.

The cause of the fire and total lost are under investigation.