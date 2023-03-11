Two-day Kuching glamping fest kicks off at AEON Mall rooftop

KUCHING (March 11): Kuching Urban Youth Glamping Festival, a two-day outdoor camping and gear exhibition event, kicked off today at the rooftop of AEON Mall here.

Touted as the first-of-its-kind outdoor camping activity organised on a rooftop in Borneo, it is offering the first 1,000 visitors to the festival free camping utensils.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, festival organising chairman Shenton Tan said ‘glamping’ is a portmanteau of the words ‘glamourous’ and ‘camping’ to describe ‘camping with style’, as compared with traditional camping setups.

“So far, we have about 40 tents set up where members of the public will spend a night with their family here.

“There are also food stalls and cafes set up, aside from a skateboard performance to entertain the campers,” he said when met at the rooftop of AEON Mall here.

When asked about concerns that the current wet weather might disrupt the festival, Tan said he is optimistic it would not affect the experience of the campers as “camping is about being adventurous – rain or shine”.

A coffee chat session featuring state Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat was scheduled to be held tonight, along with a live band performance and ‘chill and chat’ campfire session.

Tomorrow afternoon, there will be a K9 Unit show and survival skills demonstration conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department.

Tan said with camping now an increasingly popular hobby, the festival aims to gather all camping enthusiasts in the city to form a community to share their experience and passion for camping.

“We would like to encourage enthusiasts to join this kind of festival because camping is a healthy outdoor activity, and we would like to bring them along, together with us.”

A camping gear exhibition is being held at the same place. For tomorrow, it opens from 9am to 5pm.

Kuching Urban Youth Glamping Festival is organised by Kelab Belia Proaktif and Borneo Glamping, and supported by the federal and state ministries of youth and sports.