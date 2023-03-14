Shop owner’s swift action stops fire from spreading to entire premises in Miri

MIRI (March 14): Swift action by the owner of a motorcycle repair shop in Bandar Baru Permyjaya here managed to stop a fire from spreading to the entire premises last night.

Lutong fire station chief Mohamad Hamdani Madon said the fire was extinguished by the shop owner using four fire extinguishers prior to the arrival of the firefighters.

He said they were notified about the incident at 7.49pm and deployed 15 firefighters from the Lutong and Lopeng fire stations to the scene.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that the fire had partially destroyed of the premises measuring 18 by 30 square feet.

“No extinguishing operation was carried out as the shop owner had earlier extinguished the fire using four fire extinguishers,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad Hamdani said the firefighters conducted an overhaul work to ensure that no remnants of the fire were left at the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The operation ended at 8.56pm.