GES Global to run education fairs statewide on March 17-26

SIBU (March 15): GES Global Education Services (M) Sdn Bhd will be holding its ‘Sarawak Education Tour’ from March 17 to 26 this year, covering Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Limbang and Bintulu.

It will begin in Bintulu where on March 17, the education fair will be taking place at the ParkCity Everly Hotel there from 4pm to 8pm.

Next stop will be in Kuching on March 18, where the Pullman Hotel will be hosting the event from noon to 5pm.

On March 24, Purnama Hotel will be the venue in Limbang with the fair to be open from 11am to 3pm.

The next destination will be the Pullman Hotel in Miri on March 25, running from 1pm to 5pm. On March 25, the Tanahmas Hotel in Sibu will be holding the event from noon to 5pm.

For this edition, GES Global is bringing in representatives from well-known universities at Malaysia and also in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the US, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland, who are ever-ready to accommodate enquiries about the professional courses that they provide – from vocational, certificate, pre-university and diploma levels, up to undergraduate and postgraduate levels, as well as other courses.

‘”This education fair is an important avenue for parents and students to seek advice from the university representatives to better understand the specific areas of study.

“We welcome students and parents to the Education fair to collect information about the latest courses, admission requirements, tuition fees, future career prospects, the scholarships available, accommodation and other information about the various universities,” said the organiser in a statement.

Admission to the ‘Sarawak Education Tour’ is free.

GES Global is a one-stop educational institution with more than 20 years of experience. It represents countless well-known institutions of higher education in the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Switzerland and China.

For further enquiries, contact GES Global representatives via 019-858 5532 (Sibu) / 010-982 5561 (Miri) / 013-783 5532 (Bintulu) / 016-889 5532 (Kuching) / 012-875 5532 (Limbang).

Alternatively, send emails to enquiry@gesglobal.