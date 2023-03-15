International industrial park, hydro plant proposed in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 15): A local group, Kina Ventures Sdn Bhd and an investor group from Taiwan plan to work together to build a proposed RM10 billion 20,000-acre Sabah International Industrial Park and new port in a joint venture with the Sabah State Government in Kimanis.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor was briefed on this during a courtesy call by a joint delegation from Kina Ventures and the Taiwan investor led by Kina Ventures Chairman Datuk Maijol Mahap at his office in Menara Kinabalu here on March 13.

The entire development when completed shall have a projected end gross development value of approximately RM200 billion or more with tens of thousands of job and business opportunities to be created for the local people and with long-term handsome tax revenue to the State Government.

This proposed industrial park is meant for both local and international investors to set up their manufacturing and processing factories, stores, industrial shopoffices and others along with a commercial square and residential development.

Also present were Kina Ventures Managing Director Ir Herman S K Lee, Melvin Lee, Rachel Lee, Taiwan Hakka General Chamber of Commerce President Yeh Chun-Hui, its Honorary President Yeh Chun-Rong as well as several other Taiwanese investors and project consultants.

Hajiji was also briefed on the plan by local group Megaworld Vest Sdn Bhd and Gezhouba Group from China to embark on a joint venture to build a RM4 billion hydro power generation plant capable of producing up to 1,000 megawatts in Liwagu, Ranau.

The proposed project is in line with the vision of the government to introduce and build more renewable power supply infrastructure in Sabah, to gradually replace the present gas and diesel-fired power plants due to the exhaustion of gas production in Sabah in the near future.

Gezhouba is the main contractor that built the 22,500-megawatt Three Gorges Dam in China, the biggest hydro power dam in the world.

Hajiji was briefed on the proposal during a courtesy call by a joint delegation from Megaworld Vest and Gezhouba led by Megaworld Vest Chairman Datuk Seri Arsit Sedi at his office in Menara Kinabalu here on March 13.

Also present were Megaworld Vest Director Datuk Maijol Mahap, its Managing Director Ir Herman SK Lee, Melvin Lee, Rachel Lee, Jimmy Tang.

The Chief Minister said the State Government always welcomed investors to come and invest in Sabah in line with its investor-friendly policy.