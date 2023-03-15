‘Leapfrog’ strategy for Sabah’s industrial development – Phoong

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 15): The Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry is drafting a policy paper to address the challenges of industrial development in Sabah.

Its minister, Phoong Jin Zhe, on Wednesday chaired an inter-agency meeting to provide a platform to related agencies and stakeholders to provide input.

Phoong will be heading to Kuala Lumpur next week to co-chair a roundtable meeting with Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry, Liew Chin Tong to include the inputs provided by federal agencies under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

“We are lagging behind if we compare ourselves to our counterparts in Semenanjung and Sarawak, therefore, we are including all progressive inputs we are able to garner from both Sabah and Federal agencies while drafting this crucial policy paper that will lay the fundamentals for Sabah’s industrial development in the next decade.

“However, we must grab the opportunities that are created now, we should think on how to ‘leapfrog’ forward by leaving our comfort zones to explore future industries,” said Phoong.

The minister pointed out that Sabah is currently focused on empowering the green industry sector as it is also a growing global demand.

“Green technology is environment friendly, not only it reduces pollution but also reduces carbon emission significantly. Other than that, green technology are commonly high technologies, this will help create high skill job opportunities in Sabah and help address the brain drain issue that is long overdue.

“Therefore, the inter-agency meeting was held to coordinate all related agencies in developing Sabah’s industry sector. We must ensure the infrastructure and utilities are all on par while we develop our industry,” said Phoong.

The minister ommended all agencies and their respective representatives for attending this important meeting. He is looking forward to conducting more similar meetings with these agencies to plan and coordinate for Sabah’s industrial development.