GES education fair heads to Limbang, Miri and Sibu from March 24-26

SIBU (March 23): GES Global Education Services (M) Sdn Bhd is continuing its series of education fairs in Sibu, Miri and Limbang, from March 24 to 26.

The education tour first kicked off in Bintulu on March 17 at ParkCity Everly Hotel, followed by Kuching from March 18 to 23 at Pullman Hotel from noon to 5pm.

The next destination will be Limbang on March 24 at Purnama Hotel from 11am to 3pm, and thereafter to Miri on March 25 at Pullman Hotel from 1pm to 5pm.

Its last destination will be Sibu on March 26, with the expo to be held at Tanahmas Hotel from noon to 5pm.

GES Global Education Services in a statement invites parents and students to come to the one-stop education fair which covers some of the most popular study destinations both local and abroad.

According to the statement, 21 local universities and 28 foreign universities including University of Nottingham, University of Essex, University of Birmingham, University of Liverpool and University of Glasgow, which are among the world’s top 100 universities, will be taking part in the fair.

“This will be the best avenue to get more information on the participating universities, and fair-goers will also be given free consultation services on specific areas of study, courses offered by universities, entry requirements, tuition fees, future career prospects, scholarships and accommodation,” it added.

With free admission, visitors are entitled to the ‘Spin our Lucky Wheel’ contest to win cash rebates.

GES Global Education Services is a one-stop educational institution with more than 20 years of experience, representing numerous well-known higher education institutions in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Switzerland and China.

Over the years, it has successfully matched many students to suitable colleges and career options.

For more information, GES representatives can be contacted on 019-8585532 (Sibu); 010-982 5561 (Miri); 013-7835532 (Bintulu); 016-8895532 (Kuching); and 012-8755532 (Limbang).

Alternatively, email to enquiry@gesglobal.co.