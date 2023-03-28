MMA president urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill first before removing nicotine from Poisons Act

KUCHING (March 28): The government has been told to get the Tobacco Control Bill passed first before removing nicotine from the Poisons Act, or there will be no control over the sale of vape products.

Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai said the association has been informed of the possibility of nicotine being removed from the list of controlled substances under the Poisons Act.

“We are deeply concerned that once it is removed from the Poisons Act, vape containing nicotine can then be sold in the public domain legally and with no control to prohibit the sale of these items to minors,” he said in a press statement today.

Vape with nicotine is due to be taxed, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when he tabled the Budget 2023.

Dr Muruga said this was a de facto legalisation of nicotine, allowing it to be sold in the public domain.

“In order for vape containing nicotine to be sold, nicotine will have to be removed from the list of controlled substances under the Poisons Act. There has been talk that this is imminent, and will be carried out as soon as the first week of April,” he said.

Currently, nicotine is listed as a prescription item in the list of controlled substances under the Poisons Act and currently, there are no regulations pertaining to the use of vape in Malaysia in place.

Dr Muruga said removing nicotine from this list of controlled substances will allow any vape – both containing and not containing nicotine – to be sold openly and legally to anyone, including children of any age.

“It is important to note that the current CTPR (Control of Tobacco Product Regulations) only covers nicotine within cigarettes, and has controls in place to ensure cigarettes can only be sold to those above 18 years of age.

“Nicotine is a dangerous, highly addictive substance. Even within cigarettes, we prohibit the use of cigarettes to those below 18 years old,” he said.

He stressed that removing nicotine from the Poisons Act before passing the Tobacco Control Bill will give children unhindered access to vape products containing nicotine, which will lead to a whole new generation of children and young people becoming addicted.