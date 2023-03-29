KPDN S’wak: Over RM6.15 mln in goods seized under Supply Control Act in first 3 months of 2023

KUCHING (March 29): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak has seized items worth more than RM6.15 million to facilitate their probe into cases under the Supply Control Act 1961.

Its director Matthew Dominic Barin said a total of 26,908 checks on premises were conducted between January and March 28, this year, resulting in a total of 433 cases being recorded.

“A total of RM307,558 in compound from 76 cases have also been recorded,” he said in a press statement today.

Matthew also revealed that his enforcers have acted on a public tip-off on one kilogramme subsidised cooking oil in polybags being sold online.

“As a result of a two-week long surveillance, a total of 1,258kg of such cooking oil worth RM3,145 was confiscated by the enforcers at a premises in Matang,” he said.

Matthew said the case will be investigated under Section 20 (1) of the Supply Control Act 1961, which provides for a fine of not more than RM2 million (for organisation) and, a fine of up to RM1 million (individual) upon conviction.

The fine will be increased to RM5 million and RM3 million respectively for second and subsequent conviction. The Act also provides jail penalty of up to three years for individual offender, upon conviction.

He said KPDN Sarawak also conducted 63 checks on controlled items licence holders during its operation codenamed ‘Ops Pantau Bekalan’ which started on March 23 to ensure the supply of control or subsidised essentials items are stable during the month of Ramadan.

Members of the public can provide tip-off or lodge their complaints to KPDN Sarawak through WhatsApp 019-2794317 or 019-8488000.

They may also do so at Portal e-Aduan KPDN http://e.aduan.kpdn.gov.my; Call Centre 1-800-886-800; email address e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my; Aplikasi Telefon Pintar Ez ADU KPDN or; enforcement hotline numbers 03-88826088 or 03-88826245.