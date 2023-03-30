Miri MP: Additional RM170 million Raya aid reflects PM Anwar’s sensitivity

MIRI (March 30): Additional allocation of RM170 million Special Aidilfitri Assistance in Budget 2023 reflects Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s sensitivity and recognition of challenges faced by rubber smallholders, paddy farmers and fishermen, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

He said this ‘Raya Cheer’ was welcomed by the target groups across the country, including in Sarawak.

“Many farmers and smallholders are among those in the B40 group, and aid couldn’t have come at a better time to provide them relief,” he said.

Chiew, who is also Angkatan Muda Keadilan Sarawak chief, thanked the government for the concern given to the fishermen, paddy farmers and rubber smallholders in facing the vagaries of economic headwinds and inclement weather affecting their livelihood.

Chiew added that the nature of the country’s economic activities were that they were vulnerable to various external factors such as weather conditions, diseases and global commodity prices.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, announced yesterday the good news of the government dishing out another RM200 million for the Special Aidilfitri Assistance to 850,000 rubber smallholders, paddy farmers and fishermen.

This amounts to RM 170 million which is in addition to what was announced previously.

Anwar, when in tabling Budget 2023 on Feb 24, announced the Special Aidilfitri Assistance of RM300 per month for fishermen, RM200 per month for paddy farmers for three months per season as well as increasing the monsoon contribution from RM600 to RM800 for four months to rubber smallholders.

With the additional allocation, the prime minister said the increase was the biggest aid the government has ever given to fishermen, paddy farmers and rubber smallholders.