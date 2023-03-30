Murum community writes to DPM Zahid for rural development

BINTULU (March 30): The people of Murum constituency who are in dire need of infrastructure development have their requests delivered via an official letter to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon on March 28 extended the letter from the people in his constituency to Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

Chukpai, in his Facebook post, said among their requests were for the upgrading of village roads (former logging roads) that will benefit some 60 settlements, covering the areas of Tubau-Jelalong, Ulu Sungai Belaga, Long Urun, Metalun, Tegulang, Sungai Linau and Sungai Asap.

“There were also requests for allocations to carry out rewiring works, to have the installation of street lights and the upgrading of drainage and sewerage systems in 15 longhouses in Bakun Resettlement,” he said.

Chukpai was accompanied by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs, & Special Duties) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, also the Hulu Rajang MP.

“Let us pray that the requests that are very close to the hearts of our people be realised,” said Chukpai, while extending his gratitude to Zahid for welcoming their delegates consisting of the grassroots leaders from Murum and Hulu Rajang.