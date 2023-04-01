Craving for Nyonya kueh? Head to Sally Chia’s stall at Ramadan bazaar

SIBU (Apr 1): Sally Chia’s stall at the Ramadan bazaar in Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 here, stands out from the rest as she is the only trader selling the mouth-watering nyonya delicacies.

According to Chia, she got the inspiration from her grandmother, who had all the nyonya recipes, but with no one to pass them down to.

“I am the only grandchild who is involved in F&B (food and beverages),” she said when met Friday, adding she had been in Sibu for the past 12 years.

Saying this was her first time taking part in the bazaar, Chia said she was selling some 20 different varieties of nyonya pastry at the bazaar daily.

“It’s my first time taking part in a Ramadan bazaar and I want to let people know that we have this kind of nyonya kueh,” she chuckled, adding ‘seri muka’ was the most popular among her customers.

“Seri Muka sells for RM6 for four types,” she said.

Other popular nyonya kueh include ‘talam cendol’ (RM5 for three pieces); ‘puteri ayu’ (RM4.80 for three pieces); ‘ondeh-ondeh’ (RM4 for six pieces); ‘pulut tekan’ (RM7 with kaya), yam cake (RM6 for three pieces) and ‘roti jala’ (RM5 for five pieces with curry).

Chia, originally from Peninsula, noted that ‘roti jala’, which comes in five flavours and with unique curry sauce was not easy to find in Sarawak.

She also observed that the people here have developed a strong liking for yam cakes.

Chia said she has a shop (Kopi Roti Kawww) selling nyonya delicacies at Star Mega Mall here.

“We have 120 varieties of nyonya kueh, which we change daily – freshly made every day. Meaning, we will have 20 to 30 types of nyonya kueh daily.”

Chia said preparation started as early as 4am daily at the central kitchen near Star Mega Mall.

“The ‘santan’ is fresh, we cannot wait. We have to start preparations early in the morning and we can sell 10 to 15 types (of nyonya kueh) around 10am in the mall.

“By noon more varieties would come in,” said Chia, who is also the operator of another shop – I Love Yoo!.