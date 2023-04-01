Sibu Central Market unveils Gawai Raya arch

SIBU (Apr 1): Sibu folk can now conveniently shop for their Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak festive goods at Sibu Central Market.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman councillor Albert Tiang said this when met by the media during a working visit to the market here Thursday.

SMC, in its effort to attract more visitors to Sibu Central Market, has taken a yearly initiative to put up a decorative festive arch at the entrance of the market to bring festive cheers to all, said Tiang.

“For this year’s Raya and Gawai festivals, the arch is sponsored by the Sibu Division Hawkers’ Association,” he added.

Meanwhile, SMC deputy chairman Bujang Abdul Majid said the arch has the combination of Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak decoration elements to befit the celebrations in April and June.

“This Sibu Central Market is patronised by the multiracial people in Sibu, with the majority being the Iban, Malay and Chinese.

The arch initiative is a token of goodwill for everyone to be more inclusive and understanding towards one another, as well as to be appreciative for the various festivals we have here in our country, said Bujang.

Also present at the unveiling of the arch yesterday were hawkers association deputy chairman Tan Hong King and councillor Augustine Merikan.