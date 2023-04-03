PM Anwar breaks fast with Cabinet members, 1,000 guests at Seri Perdana

PUTRAJAYA (April 3): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim broke his fast today with members of his Cabinet as well MPs and senators at Seri Perdana here.

Among those present at the programme with about 1,000 guests were Anwar’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, menteris besar and chief ministers, foreign ambassadors as well as civil servants.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

Other notable attendees were Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul, Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Anwar in his speech thanked all those who attended the event.

“May Ramadan raise the level of our piety.

“Use this occasion to foster a closer relationship,” he said.

The ceremony was also attended by orphans from the Malaysian Armed Forces’ Orphans Hostel and Tahfiz School (STAY ATM), with Anwar also spending some time with them.

Anwar then performed the Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers in congregation.

Seri Perdana, built in 1997, is the official residence of the Prime Minister. — Bernama