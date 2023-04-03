SMC asked to provide free first aid kits at food courts, hawker centres

SIBU (April 3): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has been called on to make first aid kits available for free in food courts and hawker centres here.

In suggesting this, Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu chairman Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee said first aid kits are vital during emergencies as they could help save lives or with the condition of an injury.

“We hope the council can help us set up these first aid kits. We are going to train those hawkers association members or licensees, giving them free first aid lectures.

“Hopefully, they can provide this basic first aid to save lives during emergencies,” he said during MRC Sibu’s flag sale drive at Taman Selera Muhibbah here last night.

He pointed out that during an emergency, time is of the essence and applying first aid knowledge could help to save lives.

SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said Chua’s suggestion would be brought to the attention of the SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee.

“We will bring up the suggestion to the standing committee for deliberation,” he said.

Separately, Chua said MRC Sibu sought to raise RM30,000 from this year’s flag sale.

He said in the past the target was RM100,000 and above.

As such, Chua said he is optimistic of achieving this year’s much lower target.

Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang officiated at the event.