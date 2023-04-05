Sibu man arrested for alleged drug possession

SIBU (April 5): Police here have arrested a 27-year-old local man after he was found to be in possession of 52.55 grams of suspected drugs on Tuesday.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the man was stopped by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at about 2.30pm at the roadside of Jalan Medang here.

“Their inspection (on the man) found two packets containing a crystalized substance suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 52.55 grams estimated to be worth RM5,255 hidden inside an instant coffee pack.

“His urine was also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said a background check on the suspect found he had six previous cases related to drugs.

He said the suspect was arrested under Section 39B of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1) of the same act.

“He is being remanded for seven days to facilitate the investigation,” he said.

Section 39B of the act provides a death sentence by hanging upon conviction.

Section 15(1)(a) of the same act provides a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and a maximum two years imprisonment or both and placed under supervision for two years under Section 38B of the same act.