St Thomas’ Cathedral to hold special services for Holy Week

KUCHING (April 5): St Thomas’ Cathedral at McDougall Road is holding special services for Holy Week.

The Cathedral’s Dean, the Very Revd Kho Thong Meng, welcomed everyone to join the Holy Week services to contemplate the Passion of Christ and to celebrate His resurrection on Easter Day.

“Easter is the celebration of Jesus’ victory over death. He sacrificed Himself that we might live.

“This is the Good News which we must share: ‘For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life.’ May we all commemorate this time by coming together to worship Him,” he said in a press release.

On Maundy Thursday (April 6), there will be Solemn Liturgy at 7.30pm followed by the Stripping of the Altar.

On Good Friday, there will be services in English at 6.30am and 8.30am, a Mandarin Service at 10.30am, Stations of the Cross at 12 noon, followed by Veneration of the Cross, and Evening Prayer with hymns and sermon at 3pm.

The Great Easter Vigil on Easter Eve will begin at 9pm with the lighting of the Paschal Candle.

There will be the Renewal of Baptismal Vows during this service.

On Easter Sunday, there will be Holy Communion with hymns at 6.30am, Solemn Liturgy with procession at 8.30am, Holy Communion in Mandarin at 10.30am, Holy Communion in Bahasa Malaysia in McDougall Hall at 10.30am, and Holy Communion in Iban at 2pm.

Holy Week commemorations at the Cathedral began on Palm Sunday with the distribution of Palm Crosses.

For more information contact the parish office on 082-242625.