MIRI (April 6): The Magistrates’ Court here fined a Kedah man RM500 in default one month in prison for unlawful possession of RM4,656 in his bank account.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi meted out the fine on Mahamad Rozi Yaakob, 48, from Kuala Ketil after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958.

The Section provides for imprisonment of three months or a fine of RM500, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Mahamad Rozi was found to have a sum of RM4,656 in his bank account which was unlawfully obtained.

The offence was committed at a lot at Kampung Pujut Padang Kerbau here at around 12.04pm on May 22 last year.

Inspector Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented by legal counsel.