Soppoa lauds decision to have more source countries for foreign workers

KUCHING (April 6): The move by the state government to have more source countries for foreign workers other than just Indonesia will greatly benefit the plantation sector, said Sarawak Oil Palm Plantation Owners Association (Soppoa) chairman Eric Kiu.

“We are delighted to note that the Sarawak Cabinet has approved hiring of foreign workers from more source countries for business including the oil palm sector.

“Prior to this decision, the oil palm sector could only recruit workers from Indonesia. We therefore wish to extend our thanks to the state government and especially to YB Dato Gerawat for the approval,” he said in a statement.

Kiu was responding to Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala who said the Cabinet had on March 23 given the green light for workers from Bangladesh, Nepal, India and the Philippines to be hired in the state.

“With these additional source countries, employers will now have the option to recruit foreign workers from these countries to meet their requirement,” the deputy minister was quoted saying in a report in The Borneo Post on March 31.

Gerawat was replying to Sarawak Timber Association (STA) chairman Dato Henry Lau’s call to the state government to expedite the entry process of foreign workers from source countries other than Indonesia for the timber industry.

Kiu, meanwhile, informed that during the pandemic and subsequent transition to the endemicity and followed by the opening of international borders, Soppoa had constantly communicated with Gerawat to update him on current issues related to foreign workers.

“Most importantly, YB Dato Gerawat was very passionate and proactive in solving labour issues faced by the oil palm industry.

“We must endorse that the Premier has chosen the right candidate for the job. On top of that, we also look forward to the implementation of an integrated digital platform as informed by YB Dato Gerawat for the application, monitoring and approval of foreign worker at the soonest possible,” said Kiu.