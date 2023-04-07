Malaysian Bar ex-presidents on Najib’s SRC case: MACC has no power to give views on judges’ ethics, can only probe corruption

KUALA LUMPUR (April 7): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) overstepped its authority under the law when it submitted its views to the chief justice on an alleged breach of the code of ethics by the trial judge in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC case, 14 former presidents of the Malaysian Bar said today.

The former Malaysian Bar presidents said the MACC actually has no power to investigate or make any findings on whether judges had breached the code of ethics, as its power is limited to only investigating alleged corruption.

“MACC only has the power to investigate alleged corruption and matters related thereto. This is clearly set out in the MACC Act.

“MACC does not have any power nor jurisdiction to investigate, let alone make findings or come to a view of the alleged conflict of interest in a court matter and breaches of judicial ethics,” the former presidents of the Malaysian Bar said in a statement here.

The statement comes following reports of a purported “leak” of the MACC’s letter this February to the chief justice, where the MACC purportedly made its “finding” or “view” that the SRC trial judge was purportedly in breach of the Judges’ Code of Ethics.

But the former Malaysian Bar presidents firmly said the MACC had gone beyond their powers under the MACC Act with this purported finding, saying that only the judiciary has power over matters such as whether there have been breaches of judicial ethics.

“This constitutes a serious transgression by MACC of their authority and jurisdiction under their governing Act.

“The MACC letter concerns issues that are not within the purview nor competence of the MACC. It is clear that the MACC cannot make findings nor come to a view nor decide on matters that fall outside their jurisdiction but which are squarely within the purview of the Judiciary,” the former Malaysian Bar presidents said. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME