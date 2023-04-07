Minister: Increase in Covid-19 education cluster under control through intervention measures

SHAH ALAM (April 7): The drastic increase in Covid-19 cases involving the education cluster recently is still under control through intervention measures taken by the Ministry of Education (KPM), said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina said intervention measures implemented by the ministry include isolation, reminding teachers and students of the drastic increase in Covid-19 cases and urging parents to monitor the health condition of their children before sending them to school.

She added that apart from reminders and monitoring, students will be screened in schools according to the requirements, needs and advise of the Ministry of Health (KKM).

“We accept the advise from KKM from time to time. The KKM and KPM will continuously monitor the situation. We are taking the matter very seriously and carrying out research to find out why the cases have increased drastically. We are looking at ways to stop Covid-19 from spreading.

“Therefore, we urge all relevant authorities to control and take the relevant steps to ensure the health of everyone, especially during the festive season, since Hari Raya is just around the corner,” she told reporters after attending the Selangor level ‘Jerayawara Pendidikan MADANI’ programme, here today.

The KKM had announced that 11 education clusters were reported for the period ME13/2023 from March 26 to April 1, following the opening of the school session in mid-March.

People were also moving around extensively during the school holidays, she said. – Bernama