Belawai boat incident: Body of missing crewman found

SIBU (April 8): The body of a 25-year-old man who went missing on April 3 after the boat he was in with several other crewmen capsized near the mouth of Rejang River, about seven nautical miles northwest of Tanjong Jerijeh in Belawai has been found.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the body of Wong Pak Wei was found near the sunken boat by divers at about 10.58am today.

“The body has since been handed over to the family members for further action,” said Bomba.

According to an earlier report, the boat with six crewmen capsized after it was hit by strong waves due to the bad weather and rough sea conditions.

Information from one of the survivors said all of them managed to put on their safety jackets before jumping into the sea.

Five survivors were found around 12.40pm on April 4, clinging together some eight nautical miles from where the boat capsized.