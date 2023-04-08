Sibu cops nab two motorcyclists during Ops Samseng

SIBU (April 8): Police have arrested two motorcyclists last night for reckless riding at Jalan Awang Ramli Amit and Sibu Town Square here.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the duo, aged 16 and 22, were among 13 motorists inspected during Ops Samseng last night from 10pm to 2.30am.

“The case will be investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless and dangerous driving,” he said in a statement.

Three motorcycles were also seized from the operation.

Apart from that, Zulkipli said several summonses were also issued for various traffic offences such as driving without licenses, fancy number plates, faulty brakes and no side mirrors.

He also advised motorists to obey traffic rules, and parents to monitor their children’s activities, especially those with motorcycles.

“This is to ensure that they will not get involved in illegal activities,” he said.