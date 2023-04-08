NGO to distribute food packs to Sarawak’s needy in nine-day MyRamadhan programme

KUCHING (April 8): The Halaqah Kemajuan Muslim Sarawak (HIKAM) will be distributing 400 food packs to the poor and needy statewide in a nine-day MyRamadhan 2023 Programme.

Programme director Muhammad Syahazlan Sahmat said they are aiming to distribute a total of 1,000 packs and initially, the plan was to cover areas in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri.

“This year, we targetted for 10 divisions but I just received additional information that we will also cover areas in Pusa, Debak and Spaoh so altogether, 13 divisions.

“We will distribute food packs as well as basic items such as rice, oil and others. This programme is not only to provide assistance to the needy but also help shape the character of young volunteers as well as their skills in helping the community,” he told reporters at the programme at Darul Hana Mosque, Jalan Tun Salahuddin here.

At Darul Hana, a total of 167 packs were distributed to recipients from Kuching, Samarahan and Serian.

The annual programme started today and will end on April 16. It was conducted in collaboration with Sarawak Volunteers, Unimas’ Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology and Sarawak Energy.

Muhammad Syahazlan said that 70 per cent of volunteers involved in the programme were Unimas students with support from Sarawak Volunteers and others from the private sector.

“I estimate that the total volunteers can reach 300 throughout Sarawak during the programme’s duration,” he said.