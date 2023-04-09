Ugak visits Taman Rejang, Jalan Langsat for inspection after recent freak storm

SIBU (April 9): Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong today inspected a few locations affected by last Wednesday’s thunderstorms.

He visited Taman Rejang and Jalan Langsat and was accompanied by Sibu District Office administrative officer Sylvia Lau, Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang’s special officer Andrew Lau and Sibu Civil Defence Force officer Major Wan Mohamad Jabir Wan Badrudin.

“This morning, I visited the locations around town that were hit by a thunderstorm and strong winds.

“I understand there has been a lot of damages involving houses and business premises in the town area,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Hulu Rajang MP said that many trees had been uprooted by the storm.

He also expressed his appreciation to the state government for providing immediate relief to the victims whose houses were badly affected.