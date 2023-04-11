Tuesday, April 11
Sam Ke Ting apologises to kin of deceased teens in ‘basikal lajak’ case

Sam speaks to reporters after the Court of Appeal announced her as innocent of any crimes today. — Malay Mail photo

PUTRAJAYA (April 11): Sam Ke Ting today apologised to the families of the eight teenagers who died after a group involved in an illegal “basikal lajak” street race and her car collided in 2017.

Speaking to reporters in Malay after the Court of Appeal announced her as innocent of any crimes today, Sam said that although she admitted she was involved in the accident, the accident was not intended by her.

“Every moment my soul and thoughts are haunted by the unfortunate incident that happened that night and I believe I will carry this feeling to the grave,” she said at the Palace of Justice here. — Malay Mail

