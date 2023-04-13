MBKS gives owner two-week notice to remove abandoned equipment

KUCHING (April 13): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is requesting the owner of two abandoned heavy equipment at Lorong Muara Tabuan 2A here to remove them from the public area within two weeks.

MBKS in a statement said a Dynapac CP20W wheel pneumatic roller and a Mitsubishi MF44WB asphalt finisher, has been left unattended for quite some time at the parking space of a park there.

“The owner of the two abandoned heavy equipment at the parking area of the public park at Lorong Muara Tabuan 2A, is requested to remove the items from the public area within two weeks or face impoundment by the City Council.

“A notice under the Local Authorities (Cleanliness) By Laws, 1999 has also been issued and pasted, on the respective equipment,” it said.

MBKS warned that failing to do so, it would assume that the items are regarded as waste by the owner, in which the council will then remove and dispose.

No claims will be entertained upon expiration of the two-week period, MBKS added.