Dr Yii urges S’wak govt to clarify on total cost of setting up boutique airline

KUCHING (April 18): The Sarawak government needs to be more transparent and accountable by clarifying on the total cost of setting up a boutique airline for the state, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

Dr Yii said it was in the best interest of all Sarawakians for such information to be made known, including the project’s economic feasibility and sustainability study, as well as cost-effectiveness analysis.

“While I am supportive of what is good for Sarawak, especially to find ways to improve connectivity and stabilise tickets prices into Sarawak, I express some reservations on the idea of setting up Sarawak’s own airline as it may not be sustainable and economically feasible and it will come at a huge economic cost to Sarawak,” he said in a statement

Although Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has agreed in principle for Sarawak to have its own boutique airline, Dr Yii said the running of an airline business was very tough, aside from being subjected to many regulations concerning organisation structure, passenger safety, speciality and other aviation requirements.

“This decision may cost a lot of public funds to set up, let alone find it tough to sustain the business model and maintaining the assets as Sarawak may not have the economy of scale to keep it sustainable.”

Dr Yii said a scenario whereby the state government has to use large public funds to bail out the airline to keep it afloat due to unstainable business model after a period of operation should be avoided.

“I still believe the better option is to find ways with existing private national and private airlines to improve connectivity, especially domestic routes within Sarawak by offering incentives and even subsidies.”

He said such option would be a better alternative compared with setting up a new airline company that requires high investment, high costs and high expertise that might not be beneficial to the state’s interest in the long term.

“In principle, it should not be the business of the government to be in business.”

Dr Yii said the government should instead provide a conducive environment and ecosystem for businesses to thrive or incentivising the private sector to come up with sustainable business plan for the people.

In response to a request by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during an event here yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he agreed in principle for Sarawak to establish its own boutique airline company and the proposal would be brought up during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.