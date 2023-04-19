750 police personnel involved in Ops Selamat state-wide

KUCHING (April 19): A total of 750 police officers and rank-and-file personnel from various branches will be deployed during Ops Selamat in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri throughout Sarawak from April 20 to 27, says Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

He said the operation is aimed at reducing road accidents and also to prevent the commissioning of crimes, especially on houses left unoccupied when the owners return to their hometowns.

He said this at a press conference held at the state police headquarters here yesterday, which was also attended by Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata and other senior officers.

Mohd Azman said the focus of Ops Selamat is on federal, state, city and town roads which are known as accident-prone and where traffic jams are the norm, and also at residential areas.

“Fifty-six locations in Sarawak are described as accident-prone. Our presence there will create a sense of comfort and safety among the people and road users,” he said.

The 56 locations are found in Kuching (3), Padawan (2), Bau (3), Lundu (1), Sri Aman (2), Lubok Antu (2), Saratok (2), Betong (3), Sarikei (2), Meradong (2), Julau (1), Kanowit (2), Sibu (2), Mukah (2), Dalat (2), Daro (1), Kapit (2), Song (1), Belaga (2), Bintulu (3), Tatau (1), Miri (4), Marudi (2), Limbang (1), Lawas (2), Kota Samarahan (3), Serian (1), and Simunjan (2).

The operation will involve 28 district police headquarters responsible for monitoring and conducting patrols in hotspots, involving 36 federal and 20 state roads.

“Strict action will be taken against road users found to violate the traffic rules,” Mohd Azman added.

He thus advised the people to cooperate with the police throughout the operation period to ensure the goal of reducing road accidents and housebreakings is reduced, if not completely eradicated.