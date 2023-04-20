Higher Education Ministry: Govt agencies, media collaboration vital to convey accurate formulated policies

DAMANSARA (April 20): The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) is confident that the collaboration between government agencies and media practitioners is important so that its formulated policies can be conveyed to the people accurately and authentically.

The MoHE recently celebrated media practitioners to express appreciation for all their contributions and cooperation through the ‘Majlis Tautan Kasih Bersama Media’.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, was present to officiate at the ceremony.

Also at the ceremony, MoHE through the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) gave donations in the form of SSPN Prime Savings accounts worth RM1,000 to 10 children of media practitioners who excelled in education and also a few special children (OKU).

Simpan SSPN offers various privileges such as income tax assessment relief of up to RM8,000 per year, takaful protection for depositors, Matching Grants of up to RM10,000 for one eligible family, competitive dividends as well as government-guaranteed and syariah-compliant savings.

This Simpan SSPN Prime contribution is expected to drive motivation for learning and help those in need in terms of education and encourage savings through Simpan SSPN thus improving the positive image of PTPTN as an agency under the KPT.

In conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration, PTPTN also is organising WOW Raffle! Syoknya Raya which offers cash prizes amounting to almost RM50,000 to 23 winners from March 1 to May 31. The SSPN Prime 2023 Save Loyalty Reward Campaign at a rate of one per cent is ongoing until July 31, 2023 as an additional reward besides the annual dividend.

At the same event, the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) held a small sharing session on lifelong learning initiatives (PSH), flexible education and short-term courses through the APEL.A, APEL.C, APEL.Q and micro-credentials programmes offered by IPT to enable media practitioners to improve their knowledge to meet the needs of the industry.

All of these types of APEL will allow individuals’ past formal or informal education experience to be assessed and subsequently recognised for the purposes of admission access, credit transfer and recognition.

MoHE chief secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Razak Jaafar, senior officers of the division and heads of fepartments/agencies under MoHE; as well as vice chancellors from universities in the Klang Valley were also present at the event.