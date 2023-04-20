Man in KL jailed after pet dog mauls woman

KUALA LUMPUR (April 20): A man was jailed a month by the Magistrate’s Court here today for letting his Belgian Shepherd dog loose, causing a woman to be seriously injured after being attacked by it.

N. Trini Emmanuel Nettar, 53, had pleaded guilty to committing the offence, which resulted in his pet dog to cause injury on T. S. Sheela, 35, in front of a house in Jalan Nangka, Off Jalan Kovil Hilir Perhentian, Sentul here at 7.30pm on April 16.

The charge, under Section 289 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to six months and maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin ordered the father of four to serve his sentence from the date of his arrest on April 18.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Amalina Johar urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence.

Trini Emmanuel, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lighter sentence on the grounds that he was unemployed.

“I apologise to all parties for this mistake,” he said. – Bernama