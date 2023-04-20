Unemployed man in Kuching jailed 8 years, ordered caned 3 times for causing grievous hurt

KUCHING (April 20): An unemployed man was sentenced to eight years in jail and three strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to his 52-year-old brother using a machete.

Judge Maris Agan, who meted out the sentence against Izzat Saddam Sulaiman, 30, also ordered his jail sentence to take effect from today.

Izzat Saddam was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

The Section carries a jail term for up to 20 years, a fine or whipping, while Section 326A provides for a term which may extend to twice of the maximum term, upon conviction.

Izzat Saddam committed the offence at a house in Kampung Tabuan Hilir here around 12.30pm on April 15, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Izzat Saddam was behaving aggressively and tried to slash his 68-year-old mother with a machete but was prevented from doing so by his brother.

Izzat Saddam reacted by slashing his brother on the back of the head and on the left hand.

A police team patrolling the area at the time intervened and broke up the scuffle between the brothers.

Izzat Saddam was arrested the same day following a police report lodged by his mother.

It was informed that there was a dispute among the family members prior to the incident.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Norshafatihah Nor Azmi while Izzat was unrepresented by a legal counsel.