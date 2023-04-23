Covid-19: Putrajaya urged to consider enforcing physical distancing in public places

KUCHING (April 23): The government should consider enforcing physical distancing in public places to help curb the spread of Covid-19 which still exists in the community, said Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor said physical distancing and wearing of face mask serve as important steps to stop the spread of the virus and the variants.

“Physical distancing may be used in combination with other measures such as good hygiene practices including hand washing to slow down the spread of the virus,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Muzaffar said many medical experts from across the globe had advised the public to wear face mask and practise physical distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic two or so years ago.

Given this, he said the government should consider enforcing physical distancing in public places such as shopping complexes, restaurants, hotels, places of worship and inside all public transports.

He added that offices, clasrooms and lecture halls in both schools and universities and colleges should also adopt the physical distancing measure.

“The government should also urge the public to temporarily restrain themselves from organising or taking part in activities which could attract crowds.”

Muzaffar asserted that the government could consider taking stern action against individuals who fail to observe and practise physical distancing to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Stern action should be considered being taken against anyone who fails to observe physical distancing under the existing laws in the country such as the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 [Act 342] or Penal Code [Act 574],” he said.