Len Talif: Sarawak govt remains committed to its renewable energy initiatives

KUCHING (April 23): The Sarawak government remains committed to its renewable energy initiatives to combat climate change, said Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

The state Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment said 70 per cent of state’s existing energy mix comprised of renewable energy, which is a commendable shift from energy produced from predominantly fossil fuel previously.

“Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has taken up a strategy to emphasise on the adoption of renewable energy, like hydropower, and switching from the traditional fossil fuel source of energy,” said Len Talif to reporters when met at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Petra Jaya today.

He said the state government has also embarked on the production and usage of hydrogen for the past years, particularly in powering the public transportation system.

Pointing out that the latest renewable energy initiative embarked on by the state government is the production of hydrogen through algae cultivation, Len Talif said the tropical weather in the country offers a favourable environment for such cultivation.

Touching on the forest coverage in Sarawak, Len Talif said it currently stands at about 63 per cent, higher than the rate in Peninsula Malaysia and Sabah, with seven million hectares designated as totally protected areas or forest reserves.

The deputy minister further explained that some of the forested areas may be utilised for the plantation of agriculture products or oil palm in the future but the state’s forest coverage will not be less than 56 per cent.

“There is also the carbon trading initiative and mangrove trees have been proven to be able to store carbon 10 times more effectively than other types of forestry products,” he said, adding that commercialisation of the carbon trading initiative with companies is still ongoing.

Believing that the recent unpredictable weather could have been contributed by climate change happening globally, Len Talif said the state government wants to play its part by first shifting the public transportation system towards renewable energy.

“We can play a small part by engaging all stakeholders to make sure we take the initiatives to protect the environment and carrying out more initiatives to increase the forest coverage in the state.”