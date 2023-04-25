PM Anwar reiterates Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Turkiye

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to continue working closely with Turkiye and strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the commitment was conveyed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a telephone call yesterday after they exchanged Aidilfitri greetings.

“We also talked about Turkiye-Malaysia bilateral issues, as well as international issues including the political crisis in Tunisia and the latest development of the conflict in Sudan.

“I also took note that Turkiye is preparing for its upcoming general election and I reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to continue working closely with Turkiye and strengthening the ties between the two friendly countries,” he said.

Attached with the post was a short video of Anwar when receiving the call. ― Bernama