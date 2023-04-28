JCI Padawan to host charity event at Toh Puan Norkiah children’s home

KUCHING (April 28): The Padawan Chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) will host a charity event at Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah near here this Saturday (April 29).

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap is expected to officiate at the opening ceremony of the one-day event.

“There will be lots of activities lined up for the day including games, tree-planting, painting clay items, keychain and hair-clip making, as well as other interactive sessions.

“We welcome all to come and join these activities with us.

“Moreover, we also welcome donations from the public to help purchase the necessities for this children’s home,” said JCI Padawan president Vincent Tang in a statement released yesterday, in connection with the donation of RM1,500 from Yap.

Moreover, Tang also said the name of every donor – be they individuals, companies or non-governmental organisations – would be featured in a special JCI video.

“Our deepest gratitude to YB Wilfred Yap for his tremendous support to our cause,” added Tang.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Yap commended JCI Padawan for initiating such a noble programme.

“I’m happy to see these young people coming together to hold this significant event, aimed at reaching out to the needy groups in the community.

“I, myself, believe in social justice, which is to help those in need,” said the assemblyman.

To be running from 9am to 2pm, the event will take place at the children’s home located at KM19 of Kuching-Serian Road. The co-hosting parties are Noble Regent Pledge and Batu Kawa Youth Club.