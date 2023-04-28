Swinburne S’wak invites public to career fair on April 29

KUCHING (April 28): Members of the public are invited to Swinburne’s Kickstart Your Future Today Career Fair on Saturday (April 29) at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus.

The in-person career fair taking place from 9.30am to 5pm, aims to build awareness and provide a platform for visitors and jobseekers to gain invaluable insights into the skills needed to do well in the job market.

The collaborative effort by Swinburne Sarawak Robotics and Automation Club (SSRAC) with Institution of Engineers Malaysia; Swinburne Sarawak Student Section; and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers -Swinburne Sarawak Student Chapter is designed for graduates and students in the engineering sector.

Swinburne lecturer and SSRAC advisor, Associate Professor Ts Kelvin Kuok said the career fair will be a platform for students and graduates to explore job opportunities in Malaysia and Singapore.

“Participants will not only have the opportunity to meet with future employers, but through the workshop and activities held during the day, they will gain valuable insights into the working environment,’ he said.

The event will also feature an impressive list of industry leaders eager to meet job applicants.

Among those participating include Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad, G.Seven Insurance Company, Hock Seng Lee Berhad, Lotte EM Malaysia Sdn Bhd, My Team Stars (M) Sdn Bhd, Naim Engineering Sdn Bhd, Noms Malaysia, ONE SMART Engineering Pte Ltd, Press Metal Bintulu Sdn Bhd, Public Mutual Berhad, SunVision Engineering Sdn Bhd and Syarikat SESCO Berhad.

The fair will also feature a workshop ‘Present Like a Pro’ by Christopher Tan, a Swinburne alumnus – with a presentation on infrastructure development projects in Singapore by Er David Ng, the co-founder of ONE SMART Engineering Pte Ltd.

Activities lined up include workshops on 3-D modelling and 3-D printing.

Visitors are encouraged to have a copy of their resumes ready and to be prepared for in-person interviews with hiring managers from these participating industries.

For more information and to register, contact Ong Jing Mian (+6016-422 1434), Nathalie Goh (+6019-805 9877) or Douglas Sie (+6013-821

6118).

For more information on Swinburne Sarawak, visit its website www.swinburne.edu.my, Facebook page @swinburnesarawak, Instagram @swinburnesarawak, Twitter @Swinburne_Swk or YouTube channel Swinburne Sarawak.