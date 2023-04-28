Tan Kai: Proposed new MPP headquarters still at design stage

KUCHING (April 28): The proposed new Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) headquarters in Semenggoh is still at the design stage, said Tan Kai.

The MPP chairman said construction on the building would only begin in two or three years’ time.

“Although the state government had approved RM60 million for the new council building, it will take some time to get it started.

“The state government will have to bid for funds from the various plans including the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he told reporters today after chairing MPP’s first full council meeting for the new term.

According to Tan Kai it is quite normal for any proposed project to only commence within two to three years of approval.

A 20-acre site at Semenggoh, Mile 12 Kuching-Serian road has been identified for the construction of the new headquarters.

The new office complex is also expected to meet the needs of the tourism sector given its strategic location and proximity to the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, Borneo Highlands, Rafflesia Park, Biodiversity Park, and Anah Rais longhouse.

The proposed complex will be equipped with various facilities including a library, auditorium, and sports facilities.