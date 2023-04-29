Murum rep officiates groundbreaking ceremony of BEM pastoral centre

SIBU (April 29): The construction work of the Borneo Evangelical Mission Church (BEM) pastoral centre in Long Pelesit Tubau, Bintulu has officially kicked off with a symbolic inauguration of the building by Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai.

Chukpai said the construction work which cost RM70,000 was made possible through the funding from the state government’s Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

Upon completion, the centre will provide all the facilities for the pastors serving in the areas and will also provide convenience to the local parishioners, he added.

“Despite being located inland, the communities in Long Pelesit Tubau are not left behind, especially in terms of spiritual, holistic development,” he said.

Chukpai also commended the local community, especially the parishioners who have come and worked together to build the centre.

“This is the kind of spirit that we want, where the local community works with one another to make things happen,” he said.

Also present at the event were community leader Penghulu Joshua Kallang Willian and Pastor Kevin Chuli.