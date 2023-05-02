Ex-teachers feted by Thomian 90 at grand reunion

KUCHING (May 2): The Class of 1990 of SMB St Thomas honoured six former teachers at their grand union, held at The Waterfront Hotel here recently.

Organised by the alumni group headed by Mohammad Hasfa Saleh, the ‘Program Jubli Emas 50 Thomian 90’ involved 88 former students who were in Form 5 back in 1990.

According to him, the number ‘50’ in the name of the event signified the current age of each alumnus.

“We have all reached this ‘middle-age’ milestone, and we should celebrate it!” he quipped in a brief remark at the ceremony.

Mohammad Hasfa also said apart from fostering closer ties between the former schoolmates, the reunion also served to honour the contributions of the teachers throughout their long years of service at the school, now known as SMK St Thomas Kuching.

“We are still in close contact with one another, even after leaving school 33 years ago.

“Moreover, we’re also in contact with our teachers.

“The core objective of our alumni group is to maintain the ‘ukhuwah’ (bond) among us, transcending across race, religion, culture and social background,” said Mohammad Hasfa, who is private secretary to Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

At the dinner event, Thomian 90 presented tokens of appreciation to their former teachers followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

Also attending the reunion gathering was Sarawak Multimedia Authority general manager Dr Zaidi Razak.