Miri City Council called on to implement basic amenities at Luak Esplanade hawker centre

MIRI (May 4): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling is calling on the Miri City Council (MCC) to implement basic amenities at the hawker centre in Luak Esplanade, as the place is a popular destination among locals and tourists.

According to Ling, the hawker centre has been in operation for years, yet during his recent visit there, he received complaints from the hawkers that there was no electricity and piped water supply at the centre.

He lamented that the hawkers have to use batteries or solar energy to power up their lights especially during the evening when it gets dark. The hawkers also have to carry and store water from outside to their respective stalls, to be used when operating.

“What standard is this? It is incomplete and immediate upgrade is needed.

“The council is not giving a good image to tourists by providing such a hawker place, which is without the most basic facilities, such as water and electricity,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Ling made efforts to help the hawkers by writing to MCC on the complaints and looked forward to a speedy action from the council, for the convenience of both the hawkers, locals and tourists who patronise the place.