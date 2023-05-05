PSB to hold ‘Kumang Gawai’ contest in conjunction with Gawai Dayak

KUCHING (May 5): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will be organising a Gawai Dayak celebration on June 17 with the highlight being a ‘Kumang Gawai’ contest.

PSB Youth chief and event chairman Wilson Entabang said the event will be held at Kingwood Hotel in Sibu.

“The organising committee want to invite Dayak women interested in participating to come forward and register and show off their unique traditional costume in the competition.

“This year’s Gawai Dayak festival is one of the programmes and activities planned by the Youth and Women wing of PSB, and other programmes and activities will follow suit to enable participation of all races in Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

Wilson said the theme of PSB’s Gawai Dayak programme is ‘Anak Sarawak Mansang Sereta’ as they believe Sarawakians regardless of race have great potential and the state has a bright future if it is governed fairly and if its natural resources are managed efficiently.

On the prizes for the Kumang Gawai contest, the champion will take home a cash prize of RM5,000 along with a trophy, certificate and other items.

The first runner up will receive RM3,000 in cash, a trophy, certificate and other items while the second runner up will bag a cash prize of RM2,000, a trophy, certificate and other items.

Consolation prize winners will bring home RM500 in cash and a certificate while ‘Best Costume’ will be awarded RM500.

Those who wish to join the contest can contact Elsiy Tinggang (012-6016637), Wong Hie Ping (016-8668828) or Dorothy Michael (012-8814898).

Besides physical registration, aspiring contestants can register online using the QR code provided.