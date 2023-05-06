Pecha Kucha returns to spark idea exchange among Kuching creatives

KUCHING (May 6): Storytelling platform Pecha Kucha returns to Kuching on May 12, 7.30pm at the Kantin at The Granary with an exciting line-up of speakers.

According to IDC Architects director Jeffrey Yeung, they hope that it will serve as a ‘reactor’ where creatives can come together, ‘react’ and fuse networks and contacts.

“Our goal is to create a vibrant and dynamic ‘reactor’ that serves as the catalyst for the exchange of ideas and networking among the creative community in Kuching.

“Topics this round include graphic design, real world childhood education, the death of plastic straws, handmade wooden toys, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and more. Whether you are an artist, entrepreneur or simply someone looking for a new way of thinking, Pecha Kuching is the perfect venue for discovering new ideas and connecting with like-minded individuals,” he said.

Yeung said the event will bring its audience into the creative life of Sarawak and experience local creatives in an up-close and intimate manner.

Originating from Tokyo, Pecha Kucha is a unique presentation style where speakers present 20 slides for precisely 20 seconds each, resulting in a perfectly timed event. Originally founded by architects in Tokyo in 2003, the format has now spread to over 1,303 cities worldwide.

IDC Architects introduced Pecha Kucha to Kuching in 2012 as a platform to showcase the city’s hidden creative talents and has been running successfully ever since for 11 years and has helped bring out Kuching’s hidden creative talent.

For more information, visit https://forms.gle/RZAArSJHPQVLTZ3W8 or WhatsApp 019-859 7900 for bookings.

Entrance fees apply.